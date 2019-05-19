Kirksville’s newest park received a boost in funding Friday with the donation of $10,000 from the family of City Council member Richard Detweiler, the park’s namesake.

Detweiler Park will be named for the longest-serving member of the City Council, who died in January after 11 years in office. It will be located at the former site of the Kirksville High School building, which is in the process of being demolished.

The park is planned as a reflective space that will include a gazebo, benches and a decorative fountain.

Detweiler’s family members said he would have been happy to see the former site of the high school repurposed as something that will benefit the community.

“(The demolition of the building) is something my brother and the rest of the Council worked at tirelessly for years,” his brother, Paul Detweiler, said. “Every time they would get close to getting it done, it would get derailed and they would have to start all over again. But now we’re in the home stretch, and it’s going to be great for the entire community.”

“He would definitely, definitely love this,” Detweiler’s sister, Susan Detweiler, said.

Kirksville City Manager Mari Macomber said the city plans to match funds provided by public donations for the development of the park, as it did during the creation of McKinney Bark Park. Because it is a new park, it was not included in the city’s capital plans for funds acquired through a parks and recreation sales tax.

“We’re going to work on a campaign to get people to want to participate and to help us,” Macomber said. “We’re applying for a tree grant to get the trees started on the lot. The Council and Lakes, Parks and Recreation (Commission) will finalize the design for the park. There will be some remnants from the building incorporated. It truly will be a community park, something to be proud of.”

Mayor Zac Burden said repurposing the space was a fitting tribute to Detweiler.

“My very first night on the Council was the night that the Council voted to tear down the high school,” Burden said. “All those neighbors were out there talking about it, saying, ‘Oh, it’s such a shame to lose it, but it’s got to go.’ We closed out the meeting and Richard turned to me and said, ‘Just tear it down!’ He’s right; for this community, it’s going to be a perfect thing to have.”

Assistant Director of the Parks and Recreation Department Robin Hardin said the department is working to finalize a plan for the new park.

“We are really excited to add a park to our city,” Hardan said. “It’s a great use of this area. It is in a highly populated area, so I think there are a lot of neighbors that are really going to enjoy having a park right next door.”