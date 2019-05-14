The City of Kirksville and the Friends of Forest-Llewellyn Cemetery Committee will hold the city’s annual Founders Day ceremony May 26 at Forest-Llewellyn.

The public is invited to attend the event, which will begin at 2 p.m. Members of the Curtain Call Theater Company will perform three historical vignettes written by local World War I veteran and educator Dr. P.O. Selby, and there will be a musical performance of Kirksville resident Luella Maude Benson Dobbins’ World War I song “The Khaki Boys.”

The city will also be unveiling a plaque for seven members of the family of local businessman and public official William Thomas Baird, who are interred in Forest-Llewellyn’s only mausoleum.

The Adair County Historical Society, Kirksville Historic Preservation Commission and Main Street Kirksville will have booths at the event with information on how to get involved in local historic preservation and downtown revitalization efforts. For more information, contact Assistant City Manager Ashley Young at (660) 627-1224.