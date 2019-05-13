A WWII recognition ceremony will be held from 1-2 p.m May 16. at the Osage Beach Senior Center. The speaker will be Bob Carson. Lunch is available at 11 a.m. First 20 veterans get a free T-shirt and all veterans eat free.

WWII Recognition Ceremony

CHS Graduation

Camdenton High School graduation will be held May 16 at 8 p.m. Come see this year’s senior class send off the year and head onward on to greater things.



25th annual Hometour

Old Kinderhook will be the site of the Newcomers/Longtimers 25th annual Home Tour May 18. Held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., the event will include seven homes, plus a bonus villa owned by Old Kinderhook.