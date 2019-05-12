The Columbia Board of Education on Monday will consider Superintendent Peter Stiepleman's contract and his salary.

An extension would add a year to his contract, through June 30, 2022. The current contract specifies Stiepleman's salary will increase by at least 1 percent but not more than 10 percent for the 2019-20 school year. His current salary of $206,161 includes a 4.8 percent raise from last year.

The school board in December, before two new board members were elected, provided Stiepleman with a letter of intent notifying him that the board intended to extend his contract. The notification is required by Feb. 15 under the existing contract.

Several school board members were asked how they would vote on the contract after Friday's Partners in Education Breakfast.

Jonathan Sessions and Teresa Maledy said they would be voting to extend Stiepleman's contract. Sessions said Stiepleman has met all the board's goals and has assembled a team that is responsive and listening to the needs of the district.

"I believe that Dr. Stiepleman is a visionary," Maledy said. "He's done a great job connecting with the community and on building projects."

Board member Paul Cushing, reached by phone, said he plans to vote to extend Stiepleman's contract.

"I think Peter's doing a great job," Cushing said. "I have all good things to say about him. He's met all my expectations."

Others didn't want to commit in advance of the board meeting.

"I think Peter's been doing a great job," said Blake Willoughby, adding that he didn't want to say how he would vote on the contract extension.

"I don't know how I'll vote," said Della Streaty-Wilhoit.

"It would be premature for me to weigh in on that," said Susan Blackburn, adding that she would withhold that information until Monday.

Board President Helen Wade didn't respond to text messages and a phone call.

Also on the agenda are construction agreements, a finance update and appointments of board members, administrators and community members to school board committees.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Columbia Public Schools administration building, 1818 W. Worley St.

