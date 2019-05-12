I am one of the few people in the world, as in the world which actually exists, who has not regularly watched Game of Thrones on HBO, or the Avengers movies at theaters over the last 20 years, or however long it has been. I can’t keep track. I am a mere mortal and watch things like SportsCenter and the nightly news, which offer much more realistic depictions of the end of the world as we know it.

This all became relevant to me last month when the whole kingdom of Westeros and the entire Marvel Universe experienced a theoretically impossible convergence, causing the rest of my family to be sucked into a massive black hole of pop culture, watching and rewatching old episodes and prequels to prepare themselves for the coming Armageddon, as I was left alone on the couch upstairs watching the really smart guy wage battle against lesser beings on Jeopardy!

When I was a kid growing up in Columbia, I collected comic books, regularly snatching all of the quarters from my parents’ change jar, and then soaring off on my bike to Rock Bottom Books and Comics downtown at the corner of Fifth and Elm to buy that month’s edition of The Avengers, along with the Fantastic Four and other best-selling pulp pieces of the day. As I was browsing around, there was always a group of guys sitting around a table inside the tiny shop: beady eyed, bespectacled, pimply-faced gamblers, rolling a few 16-sided dice, playing a game known as “Dungeons and Dragons.”

“You wanna play, kid?” the guy in the Conan the Barbarian T-shirt would ask. “You would normally have to start as a troll or goblin, but we can cash you in as a zombie.”

I always simply paid for my comics, got back on my bike and escaped, cycled home through downtown, up Stewart Road, then into eternity, paper bag of comic books ruffling from the handle bars, waiting to be spread out and carefully examined on my bedroom floor for the rest of the afternoon. I was a nerd, for sure, but not that much of a nerd. I lived as a comic book geek, not a made-up board game creature.

In spite of my adolescent fanaticism, I have probably only watched about three hours combined of the approximately 800 superhero movies leading up to the recent release of Avengers: Endgame, which has grossed over $9,000,000,000,000 at the box office, and has been viewed by every single human on earth during the last month, other than myself and the 100 or so shut-ins who have been occupied trying to make sense of the entire Mueller report. If all of these movies had been released when I was much younger, I have to assume I’d have been in sci-fi fantasy heaven. The only thing available to me back in the day was the really atrocious Friday night TV show in which they tried to convince the audience that Bill Bixby could become antagonized enough to somehow transform himself into Lou Ferrigno wearing green body paint, and throw a guy’s pickup truck over the side of a cliff. I have forgotten more about the Avengers than my wife and daughters will ever possibly know, but they’ve always been far more interested in the movies than I have. It seems I’ve mutated over the years. Maybe I should join the X-Men.

Game of Thrones is a different story altogether, assuming it even qualifies as a story, based on the one and only episode I watched a couple weeks ago. It didn’t feature any 16-sided dice, but there were a whole bunch of dungeons and dragons. Following a full Sunday of excitement at the Forum Theater sitting through the endless Avengers: Endgame epic (while I watched a full golf tournament, a Cardinals baseball game and two episodes of Judge Judy), my family came home, anxious to switch on HBO to see all of their favorite characters perish during the newest Thrones episode. I asked if I could watch it with them.

“OK, but you’ve never seen a single episode,” my wife told me. “This is an important show. Keep your mouth shut and don’t ask any questions. You won’t understand who any of these people are or what they are doing.”

She was correct. The screen turned almost completely black, then a horde of a trazillion zombies, maybe even more than the number of people who have seen all of the Avengers movies combined, set forth to attack the dungeons, which were inhabited by bizarre-looking actors who reportedly make over $500,000 per episode. It was too dark to identify anyone, although I think I vaguely recognized a few of the old guys from Rock Bottom wandering around with torches. Then the dragons shot fire from their mouths and killed a lot of zombies, and then everyone else decapitated each other with swords and hatchets inside the dungeon.

“What the hell just happened?” I asked.

“We don’t know! We couldn’t see anything!” my wife and daughters screamed in unison. “We told you not to ask any questions!”

Homeboy, aka Columbia attorney Doug Pugh, is the father of two daughters. Beyond that, it gets weird. He’s a Kewpie married to a Bruin, a graduate of both MU’s journalism and law schools and is working to become domesticated for the sake of his wife and the girls.