“Fast Color”

What: Film

Where: Ragtag Cinema, 10 Hitt St.

When: 4:30 and 6:45 p.m. Monday

How much: Visit www.ragtagcinema.org for ticket details

About: Director Julia Hart’s thriller follows a woman (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) who runs home after a surprising set of skills becomes public knowledge. “With a season of bombastic superheroism about to crash in, it’s worth mentioning a new film that’s remarkable for its modest, humanistic, and nuanced approach to the same theme," The New Yorker’s Richard Brody wrote. Rated PG-13.