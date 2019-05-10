The Adair County Ambulance District has released statistics for March and April.

ACAD responded to 289 total ambulance requests in March and 285 in April. During March, ACAD transported 216 patients, including 61 long-distance transports. The district responded to nine motor vehicle accidents, three community standbys and eight fire standbys. it also responded to 10 public assists, less severe incidents not involving severe injury. During the month, 22 people refused treatment against medical advice.

During April, ACAD transported 202 patients, including 61 long-distance. It responded to two motor vehicle accidents, 11 community standbys, seven fire standbys, and six public assists. Twenty-seven people refused treatment against medical advice.