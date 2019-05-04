Kathleen M. Huth, 68, of Clarksville, suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident at 6:25 a.m. Saturday, May 4, in Pike County. She went by ambulance to SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake Saint Louis.

Kathleen M. Huth, 68, of Clarksville, suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident at 6:25 a.m. Saturday, May 4, in Pike County. She went by ambulance to SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake Saint Louis.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Huth was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche on Route W south of Pike County Road 236, when it went off the left side of the road and down an embankment, hit a tree and overturned. Huth was wearing a seat belt.