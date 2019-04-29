A Sunday night flight out of Columbia Regional Airport to Chicago was diverted to Bloomington, Ill., after one of the aircraft’s engines failed, according to WMBD television in Bloomington.

The flight, United Airlines Flight 5228 operated by SkyWest Airlines, left Columbia about 6:40 p.m. and landed in Bloomington at 7:43 p.m., according to flightview, an online flight tracking site. The flight resumed about 10:55 p.m. and arrived in Chicago at 11:26 p.m.

In a statement, SkyWest spokeswoman Marissa Snow wrote that the flight was diverted "after receiving a mechanical indication."

The Bombardier CRJ200, a two-engine aircraft, was carrying 49 passengers and three crew members, WMBD reported. There were no injuries.

The flight landed safely in Bloomington and later continued to Chicago on a different aircraft, Snow wrote.