The water is warming up and the fish are moving at both Hazel Creek and Forest Lakes!

It’s time to get the tail lights working on your boat trailer, and ensure that both your trailer – and your boat – are properly licensed. If you are going to use your boat or kayak at Forest Lake in Thousand Hills State Park, you also need to ensure you have the appropriate city sticker.

At Hazel Creek Lake, waterfowl blinds must be removed by the end of the month. As of the writing of this report, there are several waterfowl blinds still out. Hunters are having a more difficult time removing their waterfowl blinds this year because they were flooded when the water rose. Additionally, an orange canoe and electric motor that had capsized was discovered floating in the Cross Road Arm of Hazel Creek Lake. Anyone with information about the owner is asked to contact the Kirksville Police Department by calling (660) 785 6945.

There is a lot of construction happening at Forest Lake in Thousand Hills State Park. The state’s contractor is working to put in the new docks, and complete the sea wall at the Marina. Putting a boat in the water may be difficult for the next few months. The state’s dock construction contractor has installed a temporary boat ramp that will allow some access when it is not being used for construction purposes.

Meanwhile, the contractor hired by the City to remove the curly-leaf pondweed is returning to Forest Lake and will be busy removing this invasive vegetation to prevent it from overwhelming the coves and shoreline of the lake. Additionally, the City is considering methods to deepen the water in the Marina cove by removing silt that has made boat traffic difficult at times.

Remember, if you’re going to be on the water, you should wear a life jacket – that fits – at all times. If you are going to be on the water before sunup, or after sundown, ensure you have lights on your boat or kayak so you are visible to others while in the water.

It’s time to get out in our lakes and have some fun: just do so safely. For more information, please contact the Police Department at (660) 785 6945 or via email at police@kirksvillecity.com.