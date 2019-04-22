Services for Ralph Mack William Pendergast, 84, of Columbia will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Bienhoff Funeral Home in Laddonia with Reverend Nancy Kellstrom officiating. Burial with full Military Honors will be in Farber Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday April 22, 2019 at Parker-Millard Funeral Home, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday, April 23 at Bienhoff Funeral Home in Laddonia.

Mr Pendergast passed away at 5:20 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at The Lodge in Fayette.

He was born February 2, 1935 in Glendale, AZ the son of James Frederick and Delamae Hammett Pendergast.

He married Rosemarie Hopper on February 8, 1958 in Forest, Ontario, Canada and she preceded him in death on December 3, 2009.

Survivors include: three daughters, Beth Pendergast of Columbia, Lisa (Mark) Oser of New Franklin and Dawn (David) Vaught of Rocheport; one brother, James Pendergast of Miles City, MT; six grandchildren, Ellen (Ryan) Tucker of New Franklin, Alexandra (Andrew) Boucher, William Buckler, Jessica (Matthew) Sida and Seth Oser, all of Columbia and Lilly Oser of New Franklin; and five great grandchildren,

He was preceded in death by three sisters, Caroline Beth Pendergast, Willa Marie Wieberg and Helen Delamae "Susie" Moore.

Mr. Pendergast was a lifetime area resident, farmer and licensed broadcast engineer. He was a graduate of Farber High School. He entered the U.S. Air Force in 1954 and while stationed in Bermuda he met his wife of over 51 years. He left the Air Force in 1958 and entered Broadcast Engineering school in 1964. He worked for the University of Missouri at KOMU TV until 1992 when he retired to devote full time to farming and cattle. Mr Pendergast was a member of the Society of Broadcast Engineers and Missouri Cattlemen's Association. He loved his cattle, traveling with his family, reading and Cardinal baseball. He was an avid supporter of his grandchildren's activities.

Pallbearers will be David Vaught, Mark Oser, William Buckler, Andrew Boucher, Seth Oser, Ryan Tucker, Blake Carleton and Matthew Sida.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Farber Cemetery Association, 209 E. Athey, Farber, MO 63345 or Butterfield Youth Services, P.O Box 333, Marshall, MO 65340.

