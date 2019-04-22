City officials have declined a proposed ordinance that would have loosened restrictions for use of low impact fireworks on private property.

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen said no to the proposal but a vote of 4-2. It was the second time the proposed ordinance was presented to the board. The first time the proposed ordinance was on the agenda, aldermen did not vote. Instead, the ordinance was sent back for revisions and changes.

Aldermen were overwhelmingly opposed to the ordinance. They raised a number of concerns, including safety.

Alderman Richard Ross has been trying to get an ordinance approved. He wanted changes to the existing ordinance that would have allowed the sale of fireworks within the city limits from June 20 to July 10 each year. The second portion of the ordinance would have allowed the use of low impact fireworks on private property during certain hours for the same period of time. If the ordinance passed, the ordinance would have allowed fireworks businesses to be open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and allowed residents in Osage Beach to shoot off fireworks from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Aldermen Tom Walker, Phyllis Marose, Tyler Becker and Kevin Rucker rejected the ordinance. Aldermen Richard Ross and Greg Massey supported the ordinance. Most municipalities in the Lake area do not allow fireworks within city limits. Eldon is the exception, allowing restricted use.