The Highland Crest assisted living campus in Kirksville received a significant honor from its parent company, Americare, this year, achieving gold status in the company’s Honor Club for 2019. Facilities with Honor Club distinction meet high award criteria in the areas of resident service, employee service, community service and fiscal responsibility. Only 15 percent of Americare campuses are members.

For this week’s Express Eight, we spoke with Highland Crest administrator Carol Daugherty about the award and what Highland Crest does differently.

What does it means for Highland Crest to receive this honor?

That’s exactly what it is, it’s an honor, because very few facilities in our company attain the Honor Club status. To get this award, you have to meet very strict criteria, and you can only miss the mark on one of those. The categories have to do with state survey results. In 2018, we were deficiency-free on the entire campus. We have surveys that go out, and they’re also based on our stores — quality of life, our dining services. It’s just an overall picture of how our facility is scored by everyone that we’re associated with. And of course in addition to that, fiscal responsibility is important as well.

Do you keep those metrics in mind while making decisions throughout the year?

Yes, you have to work very hard to get all of this together by year-end. However, I will say that it’s only the numbers. I cannot take credit for the award. My staff, the people who give direct care — it’s the home-life environment that makes the residents feel that they’re loved and cared for like it’s their own family.

How does Highland Crest achieve high resident satisfaction?

It’s important to make sure that our residents always come first, to make sure that we always remember that we’re working in their home. We are a campus here, we have a memory care unit as well, and it isn’t just Highland Crest that received the award. We do some really unique points of care in our memory care unit, like the Best Friends program (which pairs each resident with a staff member who becomes familiar with their past and personality in depth), and we’re actually trying to implement that with the assisted living facility as well.

How do you make sure you have good relationships with your employees?

We communicate regularly with them to ask them what we can do better to make them feel like they’re at home as well, that we’re family. When our employee surveys come out, we look for opportunities for improvement. I just finished getting a report, I got a committee together and I let them tell me what I need to do to make their experience at Highland Crest the best one that it can be, to make them choose us to work here.

What kind of community service does Highland Crest participate in?

Well, we want to be a good neighbor first of all to the community. There are various things that we do, and some of them are related to the health care profession or long-term care profession. We have an annual blood drive that’s a memorial blood drive for an employee who worked here several years ago and was tragically killed in an auto accident. We do memory walks and raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. We also do an Alzheimer’s Association fundraiser in June called the Longest Day and as a company, we actually raised thousands and thousands of dollars.

How is the facility’s fiscal responsibility measured?

It’s making sure that we meet our financial responsibility to our owner every year. A lot of things play into the fiscal responsibility, like your census (the number of residents at the facility at any time) and meeting your budget.

What does Highland Crest do differently from other facilities in the company that makes it successful in these ways?

I think what we do differently is that we always put our residents first. If you put your residents first, if you love them and you create that home-like environment for them, everything else falls into place very easily.