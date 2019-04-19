Kirksville’s annual cardboard boat race will be held April 27 at noon at the Kirksville Aquatic Center.

Participants in the race must construct their vessels from cardboard, duct tape, adhesive and water-based paint only. Crews of two to four people will race to see who can paddle a lap in the shortest time — and without sinking.

Races for children and adults will be offered. Prior to the races, boats will be judged and prizes will be awarded for most original design, most innovative construction and best decorated. During the races, each event will be timed and awards given on the fastest times. There will even be a “Titanic Award” for the most spectacular sinking.

The full rules for the competition and boat construction are available at kirksvillecity.com/parkprograms. For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (660) 627-1485.