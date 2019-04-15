Law enforcement agencies will be on a sharper lookout for Missourians who like to smoke marijuana and drive later this week as the state conducts its first 420 drugged-driving enforcement campaign.

The number 420 is used as code by marijuana users and in many cities, the traditional date of smoke-in protests has been April 20. While cannabis is now legalized for recreational and medicinal use in many states, it is still illegal in all states to drive under the influence of it, the Missouri Department of Revenue stated in a news release.

The enforcement campaign will be Friday and Saturday.

According to preliminary 2018 data, 78 people were killed and 142 more were seriously injured in Missouri traffic crashes that involved at least one drug-impaired driver, according to the MoDOT release.