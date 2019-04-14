The alternative name for Eighth Street in downtown Columbia is “Historic Avenue of the Columns.”

An equally accurate alternative name would be “Historic Avenue of Oppression.”

The columns in Francis Quadrangle at the University of Missouri are remnants of Academic Hall, the first building constructed to house the school established in 1839. The columns at the north end of Eighth Street are from the Boone County Courthouse constructed in 1847, designed to line up with the university edifice.

They are the most visible remnants of the period when Boone County had the state’s third-largest population of slaves and they are intimately tied to that history. They are used as icons of the city and university but never with the chains that bound the men and women who helped build them.

As we reach the bicentennial of Missouri, Boone County and Columbia, we need to remember that the first census of Boone County, in 1830, found that 1,923 out of the 1,924 black people in the county — 21.5 percent of the population — were slaves. In 1860, on the eve of the Civil War, there were 5,034 slaves out of 5,087 blacks living here, more than one-quarter of the population.

The history of blacks in Columbia and Boone County has been receiving special attention lately with the establishment of the African-American Heritage Trail. And it shouldn’t be overlooked as part of the bicentennial celebrations.

The closest the trail comes to either set of columns, however, is at Seventh Street and Park Avenue, where wealthy black caterer and entrepreneur Annie Fisher had her fabulous house.

I learned a lot about the courthouse columns and their ties to slavery while researching the Tribune’s Civil War project, Life During Wartime. I was enlightened about the MU columns’ ties to slavery in October 2015, when the ConcernedStudent1950 protesters made the wealth accumulated by slaveholders that secured the university for Boone County and the forced labor “donated” for construction of Academic Hall part of the presentation ignored on Homecoming day by UM President Tim Wolfe.

The city is soliciting ideas for the property near Providence Road and Broadway purchased to expand Flat Branch Park. The site is one of the earliest places settled in Columbia and the city wants a historical theme. I have bored my colleagues in the newsroom by cynically suggesting that it be a living history example of what was there soon after the city was settled — a leather tannery worked by a family and its six slaves.

And whether it was the foul-smelling work of a tannery or the heavy labor of tobacco and hemp plantations, the slaves made it possible for their owners to amass substantial wealth in a very short period of time.

Of the pledges totaling $118,000 that won the university for Columbia, the largest were from the largest slaveholders. That same wealth contributed to the construction of the courthouse.

There is a Twitter account I follow called Every Three Minutes, based on research that shows a slave was sold, on average, every 3.6 minutes 1820 to 1860. The account is automatic, generating a tweet every three minutes designed to show the humanity of those people in bondage.

“A person was sold about every 3 minutes in the antebellum era. One was called Sarah,” one tweet posted Saturday stated, with a link to an 1853 bill of sale for a 17-year-old girl named Sarah sold for $150 in Mississippi.

That account could use links to William F. Switzler’s 1882 “History of Boone County” for the same purpose.

New Year’s Day was slave sale day. Those with people to lease or sell came to the county courthouse. On Jan. 1, 1859, Switzler tells us on page 393, Ellen, 12, was leased for a year for $50 and Eliza, who had a child, was sold for $1,140.

The coming of war didn’t end the trade but it did depress the prices. The highest price paid on Jan. 1, 1864, one year and 10 days before Emancipation in Missouri, was $505 for Hannah, aged 30, and her three children, aged 6, 4 and 1.

The Boone County Bicentennial Committee held a listening session Thursday for ideas for a mural that will depict our history and what we have become. No one attended except a couple of reporters and they engaged in a discussion with the artist, Stacy Self, and committee members.

Self said she intends to keep the mural “positive” to “uplift and inspire.”

“It is going to be a piece of art, first and foremost, that will represent all of the great things,” she said. “If I was going to dive into the depths of our history the last 200 years with this art piece, I might just bow out right now.”

In that way, Self is different from Thomas Hart Benton, whose “Social History of Missouri” mural in the state capitol was condemned in the racist 1930s because it included a depiction of slavery.

The county bicentennial committee is wrestling with how to incorporate the slave history into its account of the county’s past, said Chris Campbell, Boone County History and Culture Center executive director.

“I have attended a lot where this discussion has been had, and it has been a consensus agreement that as we approach this bicentennial, in what we are saying and doing, that we recognize all of our history and we don’t try to cover up, ignore or sugarcoat some of the more difficult parts,” he said.

Rudi Keller is news editor for the Tribune. He can be reached at rkeller@columbiatribune.com.