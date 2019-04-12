Century 21 Whitney Agency has changed its name to Century 21 Lifetime Realty.

According to a press release, the change was made to coincide with Century 21 rebranding.

“The new name will debut with a modern logo and updated colors,” a press release says.

Century 21 Whitney Agency, Inc., owned by Mark and Larry Whitney, has served northeast Missouri for more than 45 years.

“Owners Mark and Larry Whitney recognize the powerful combination of local involvement with the resources of an international brand for their clients. They will remain the proud owners of the top real estate office of northeast Missouri in 2018,” the press release says. “With the recent growth in northeast Missouri, the Whitneys felt now was the time to update and modernize the look and the mission of their company.”

“We realize all of our clients and future clients are at a different time in their life. Our new name will express our vision that relationships with our clients are more than one transaction. We want to walk with them and support them for a lifetime,” Mark Whitney said.

Century 21 Lifetime Realty is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate LLC (century21.com), franchisor of the Century 21 brand.