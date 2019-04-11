The 2000 Chrysler Town and Country Johnson was driving traveled off the right side of the road, struck a tree and overturned.

Christopher Johnson, 26, of Versailles, suffered minor injuries after an accident on Brendell Boulevard in Morgan County and was later arrested on five charges.

On Wed., Apr. 10 at 8:02 p.m. Johnson failed to negotiate a curve. The 2000 Chrysler Town and Country Johnson was driving traveled off the right side of the road, struck a tree and overturned.

Johnson was arrested at 8:55 p.m. for DWI with person less than 17 years of age in the vehicle, C & I driving, no seat belt, no insurance and driving without a valid license.