Kirksville’s economic development leaders are discussing options to fill a call center building vacant since 2016.

Tuesday’s K-REDI meeting including a conversation about exploring targeted marketing efforts to attract a business to the space previously occupied by MaritzCX. That space on the 2800 block of N. Baltimore Street has been vacant for nearly three years.

K-REDI Executive Director Carolyn Chrisman said the organization typically works through the state of Missouri to promote available office spaces, and submits those spaces for specific economic development opportunities.

The discussion Tuesday centered on whether K-REDI should use funds to assist in targeted marketing efforts for such buildings. During last month’s annual meeting, a site selector that spoke to K-REDI members told the board that his company did targeted email marketing and in the past had done work specifically to attract call center businesses.

K-REDI board members questioned how such an arrangement would work between the organization and a private building owner, and whether that sort of arrangement would be appropriate for the organization to pursue.

Board secretary Annette Sweet said call center jobs fill a niche, providing reliable part-time work, and flexible hours, to various kinds of employees. She felt it was something the board should pursue.

The former MartizCX building is owned by Ken Read. Chrisman said Read told her the building has been well maintained, and that he initially attempted some marketing efforts that were unsuccessful.

Kirksville Mayor Zac Burden said K-REDI needs to walk a line between benefitting the community and benefitting a building owner.

“What part of filling that call center presents an economic benefit for our community, which K-REDI could help to bear the fruits of that, and what part of it is an economic opportunity for the building owner,” Burden asked. “K-REDI perhaps should look at what is the cost for the economic development opportunity for our community, but the economic benefit that comes to the owner, what is that percentage? To me, it would seem not out of line for us to do part, but out of line for us to do it all.”

The board agreed to continue discussions about these kinds of marketing opportunities and how they fit within K-REDI’s industry attraction efforts.

In other business, Chrisman told the board that K-REDI’s financial report includes a $5,000 payment from Terra-Gen Inc., the company building a wind farm in Adair and Schuyler counties. That money was then paid by K-REDI to the lobbying firm Clout Public Affairs.

Chrisman said late last year K-REDI’s executive committee authorized her to enter into an agreement with the lobbying firm for the purpose of advancing legislation related to wind farm tax revenues. Missouri state law currently calls for tax revenues from wind farms owned by public utilities to be distributed across an entire service area. Facilities owned by private companies, however, would see tax revenues retained solely in the areas in which they operate.

When Terra-Gen completes construction on the High Prairie Wind Farm, the facility will be sold to Ameren Missouri, a public utility.

Legislative efforts are underway to change that law and keep those tax dollars in northeast Missouri. Chrisman said K-REDI decided that it should lead the local effort in favor of that legislation, and entered into an agreement with Aaron Baker of Clout Public Affairs.

The agreement didn’t contain a guarantee the lobbying firm would receive any money for its work, but that if K-REDI received funds for those efforts it would send those dollars to Clout. Terra-Gen, Chrisman said, is supportive of those efforts and told K-REDI it would pay $20,000 for the lobbying work. She said the company did not realize when it agreed to sell the facility to Ameren Missouri that it would change the tax distribution, as such laws do not exist in other states where they have worked.

K-REDI isn’t using any of its own funds to pay for the lobbying work. The organization also is not a taxing entity and won’t receive any direct monetary benefits from the wind farm.

“K-REDI has been the convenor of groups of people trying to make wind farms be taxed at a local level. It came down to who will (coordinate lobbying efforts),” she said. “K-REDI is not going to see a dime (in future tax revenues). But our region does. Taxing districts do. We needed to move this forward quickly and this seemed like the best vehicle to move this forward.”

Baker ran Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin’s campaign for Missouri Senate. O’Laughlin has sponsored a bill that would make the changes being sought.