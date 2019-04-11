A Holts Summit man already facing rape and kidnapping charges was arrested Wednesday on new charges alleging he posed as a law enforcement officer to force a women into performing oral sex.

Court documents show 49-year-old Anthony T. Rowell, who has been in custody since March 2018, was booked at the Boone County Jail on warrants issued Tuesday for first-degree kidnapping and first-degree sodomy. Bond was set at $500,000. An initial court appearance is pending.

Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol wrote in charging documents the victim's vehicle was stalled in the early hours of Dec. 2, 2017 on the side of Highway 63 near Route H when a man, later identified as Rowell, came to her car window posing as a police officer.

The victim told investigators the man told her she was in “really big trouble,” as he smelled marijuana and believed her to be driving while intoxicated, according to the affidavit. She then got inside the man’s vehicle — the affidavit did not give a description of the vehicle — and pleaded with him she did not want to go to jail.

While inside the vehicle, according to the affidavit, the man told her “well this is what we are going to do” and implied that if she performed oral sex he would let her go. The woman complied, adding that while inside his vehicle she heard public safety radio traffic and he appeared as a “dressed down” officer, wearing a dark polo and khaki pants.

Rowell’s fingerprints were found on the victims vehicle, according to the affidavit, and the victim identified him in a photo lineup. During a search of Rowell’s home, Columbia police discovered clothing and equipment — a duty belt, baton and other items — commonly used by police officers.

Police also told highway patrol investigators they believe Rowell was once a corrections officer in another state and had uniforms similar to those used in public safety positions, according to the affidavit.

Rowell, at the time of his arrest, was already facing trial in two felony cases.

He was arrested in January 2018 after a woman identified him as the man who tried to pull her into a minivan by her hair as she walked along on Greenwood Avenue in Columbia. He was charged with second-degree kidnapping in that case and a trial date is pending.

After posting $50,000 bond in that case, Rowell was arrested in March 2018 for a November 2017 incident in which a woman told police she was out drinking with friends but had no memory of leaving the bar, according to information provided by police following the arrest.

The victim told police her next memory was of being in a gold minivan and having a stun gun used on her before being sexually assaulted and pushed out of the vehicle in an unfamiliar place. Police later found the stun gun with a strand of the victims hair in Rowell’s home.

He was charged in that incident with first-degree rape and first degree kidnapping. A trial date is pending.

Rowell's attorney, Shane Farrow of Jefferson City, was in court and not available for comment early Thursday a member of his staff said.

