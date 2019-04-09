Federal employees would be able to volunteer with Urban Search and Rescue Task Forces, including Missouri Task Force One based in Columbia, under legislation sponsored by U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler that passed the U.S. House on Monday.

The bill would reverse a decision made by the Federal Emergency Management Agency after passage of legislation in 2016 that extended liability protections to non-federal employees who volunteer for the task forces. FEMA interpreted that law to mean that federal employees are prohibited from serving on the task forces, Hartzler stated in a news release.

“FEMA’s misinterpretation of current law is preventing dedicated Missouri Task Force One members from deploying to disaster areas where they actively save lives,” Hartzler said. “This goes against congressional intent and my bill resolves this problem.”

The FEMA National Urban Search and Rescue Response System has 28 task forces who respond locally, nationally and internationally to disasters.

The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration.