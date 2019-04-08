Truman State University held its annual Children’s Literature Festival Friday, bringing together young readers with the creators of diverse stories for their age groups.

During the event, over 1,400 fourth, fifth and sixth grade students from northeast Missouri attended sessions with 11 visiting children’s authors and illustrators. Among them was New York Times bestselling author Geoff Rodkey.

Rodkey is the author of numerous books for middle-grade readers, including the “Tapper Twins” and “Chronicles of Egg” series and, most recently, “We’re Not From Here,” a novel about a family of humans who immigrate to an alien planet after Earth is destroyed. He’s also written screenplays, including for the films “Daddy Day Care” and “Shaggy Dog.”

During his presentation at the Children’s Literature Festival, Rodkey shared tips for how to become a successful fiction writer based on his own career. Here are five strategies Rodkey suggested for young aspiring writers.

1. Read a lot of books

The first step Rodkey said is essential to become a good writer is reading — not necessarily “books the librarian would approve of,” but stories that interested you.

Rodkey said what he read as a young child, including MAD Magazine and other humorous comics and children’s classics like “The Bridge to Terabithia,” remain a major influences on his own writing.

“The way that you learn how to tell stories is by first being the audience for good stories,” Rodkey said.

2. Be bored

As hard as it can be in a world filled with television, video games and on-demand entertainment, Rodkey said reaching the point of boredom where your own mind is your only source of stimulation is essentially for young writers.

“Your imagination is like a muscle,” Rodkey said. “The more you use it, the stronger it gets, and boredom is the secret ingredient that will supercharge your imagination. If you don’t get bored enough that your imagination kicks in and starts trying to entertain you, you’ll never develop it.”

This, Rodkey said, was much easier when he was a kid growing up in a small town at a time when the only thing he was interested in watching on TV was Saturday morning cartoons.

Rodkey said a good way to encourage your imagination is to let your mind wander while doing something mundane, like riding a bike. As a child, he rode around his neighborhood while imagining himself as a pilot fighting in World War II.

“It turned out to be perfect training for being a writer, because it’s exactly what I do today, only I write the ideas down after I have them,” Rodkey said. “But I still ride my bike around and come up with stories.”

3. Just do it

Rodkey told students they don’t need special training to be writers — instead, if they want to write, they should just sit down with a pen and paper and start writing.

“You don’t need anyone’s permission to be a writer,” Rodkey said.

Rodkey said everyone, even longtime professional writers, has trouble with the beginning stages of putting a story onto paper. To work through that feeling, he said, you have to force yourself to just sit down and write — even if you’re not exactly sure how the story will turn out, and even if you’d rather be doing something like taking a nap or playing “Call of Duty.”

“The hardest part of my work day is the first five minutes,” Rodkey said.

4. All good writing is re-writing

For his first successful screenplay, “Daddy Day Care,” Rodkey wrote 31 drafts before arriving at the version that became a movie. His most recent book, “You’re Not From Here,” is 60,000 words, but he wrote a total of 150,000 words to arrive at the published version.

He said young writers should understand that like any discipline, practice is an essential part of writing, and things may not work out on the first try. Rodkey wrote 13 unsuccessful screenplays before one was made into a film.

“If you write a story today and it’s your first story, it might be awesome,” Rodkey said. “But I guarantee you, your second story and your fifth story and your 10th story is going to be even better. Like anything else in life, whether it’s basketball or tying your shoes, the more you write, the better you’ll be at it.”

5. Fail, and try again

Rodkey started out as a writer by writing humorous articles for his high school newspaper, and recalls the most significant story he wrote as one that none of his fellow students understood. The article, about the installation of a new water fountain, was intended to be a satire of how little went on at his small Illinois high school, but nobody else got the joke.

Rodkey said the experience could have made him want to stop writing altogether. But instead, he used it as an opportunity to learn about the tastes of his audience, and came back in the next issue with a story that did make his classmates laugh.

“Failure is not terrible,” Rodkey said. “Failure is awesome, and totally necessary because that’s how you learn lessons. If you don’t fail at something that’s hard to do, like writing, you’re probably doing it wrong.”