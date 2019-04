The United Way of Northeast Missouri will hold a Texas Hold’em poker tournament Thursday to benefits its 13 member nonprofit agencies.

The event will take place on the second floor of the DuKum Inn starting at 6:30 p.m. Players can register between 5:30-6:30 p.m. The first place winner will receive $500, the second place $250 and the third place $100.

The tournament is sponsored by A.T. Still University, Century 21, Lovegreen Motors and Alliant Bank.