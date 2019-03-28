Improvements for the intersection of Missouri 7 and South Street in Blue Springs were laid out for residents, explaining how and when the project will begin, as well as the cost.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation at an informational meeting Wednesday night, March 27, the project intends to improve traffic conditions with traffic signals and turn lanes, as well as pedestrian signals and sidewalk installations to allow safer passage for pedestrians. The new sidewalks, to be on the east side of M-7, will connect from South Street to U.S. 40.

James Burgess, transportation project manager, said the project will address the high amount of traffic volume this intersection faces every day.

“A lot of people use this, they come up to this intersection,” he said. “It’s pretty busy during the day and they get hung up here. It causes traffic to back up and frustration for the motorists.” According to Burgess, much of this traffic came from the relocation of the post office, which had been downtown.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2020, and the estimated cost of the project is $650,000. Some of this money, $410,000, will come from the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement program, which provides funding for state and local transportation projects. The city of Blue Springs will contribute $102,500, and the remaining funds will be coming from MoDOT.