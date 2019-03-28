The following editorial first appeared in The Joplin Globe.

Beginning this week, Missouri residents now have the option to obtain either a Real ID license or a standard license, depending on the person's preference.

A Real ID license will be required if you want to use it as a form of identification for flights after October 2020 or if you want to enter certain federal properties, such as courthouses and military bases. It won't be required for driving, voting, age verification or other purposes.

Almost everything else about the licenses will remain the same. Either license can be acquired at a local Motor Vehicle and Driver License Office, and the cost of the new license will be the same as current rates.

It has been a long road to get to this point in Missouri for Real ID, a 2005 federal law passed in response to the 9/11 attacks that instituted stricter guidelines for issuing forms of government identification.

Missouri is one of the last states to comply, having passed a law in 2009 prohibiting compliance and then reversing that decision in 2017. Opponents in this state who fought the law argued it amounted to federal overreach and an unconstitutional invasion of privacy.

The new system — Real ID licenses for those who want one, non-Real ID licenses for those who don't — is a fine compromise.

It should now be easier for residents who want to fly domestically. Without Real ID licenses, they would have had to carry their passports with them, or spend the more than $100 to apply for a passport in the first place, only to have proper identification. Meanwhile, residents who are concerned about personal information being stored in federal databases can continue to have standard licenses and aren't obligated to participate in Real ID.

It's embarrassing that it took Missouri more than a decade to become compliant with Real ID, but we're glad that our state finally offers the option.