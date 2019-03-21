On Wed., Mar. 20 at 9:11 p.m. an empty 1992 Ford F-250 pickup truck began to roll backwards.

A pedestrian was run over by a truck after trying to stop it from moving backwards in a parking lot.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Chelsey Farr, 26, of Stover, had serious injuries after an accident in a parking lot at 33523 Ivy Bend Road in Morgan County.

On Wed., Mar. 20 at 9:11 p.m. an empty 1992 Ford F-250 pickup truck began to roll backwards. Farr attempted to enter the vehicle to stop it. Farr got caught in the door and was run over by the Ford. An ambulance transported Farr to Lake Regional Hospital.

The truck had minor damage.