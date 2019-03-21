The large field of candidates for the Kirksville City Council made their cases to voters Tuesday, speaking in a forum at A.T. Still University that covered topics including city streets, code revisions and economic development.

The candidates for three seats on the Council include current Mayor Chuck Long, who is running for a second term, and Zac Burden, who is running for his first elected term after being appointed to fill a vacancy on the Council in August, as well as challengers Jorden Weichelt, Kevin Alm, Steven Reiser, Donald Smith, Daniel Joyner and Jessica Parks.

In the forum hosted by the Kirksville Chamber of Commerce Governmental Affairs Committee and moderated by Kirksville Daily Express managing editor Jason Hunsicker, candidates began with opening statements about their campaigns.

Weichelt said he is a “local boy” who is determined to address voters’ biggest concerns.

“I am determined to fix our roads and our sidewalks and add more trails to our community,” Weichelt said. “I have been talking to people around the community and overwhelmingly, the No. 1 issue that people have voiced to me has been the roads.”

Alm, who has run for Council in every election since 1999, said he would like to see Kirksville abandon the city manager form of government and return to a mayor-council format with no hired executive.

“There are so many things I’d like to see the city change,” Alm said.

Burden said he aims to be a Council member who listens to citizens’ concerns and makes an effort to reach out to the community in return.

“I’m always going to be someone who does my homework, who always comes to the meetings prepared, fully researching things and with questions to ask, if only because they’re the things that I think you might want to ask if you were sitting in my seat,” Burden said.

Long said he is seeking another term on the Council solely to continue helping Kirksville and its residents.

“There are no axes for me to grind, I have no hidden agendas, I’m here just for the people and just for the town,” Long said.

Reiser said he hopes to work to tackle big issues like poverty and bring “real jobs for real people” to Kirksville. He said he also hoped to address low voter turnout in the city, with the most recent municipal election receiving only about 1,200 votes.

“Why is this? It’s because people are feeling that government doesn’t listen to you,” Reiser said.

Smith said he is running to represent people who are elderly or handicapped and agreed with Alm that the city government needs major change.

“Kevin was right, we need to get this city form of government out,” Smith said. “They don’t do nothing but fix one street a year.”

Joyner said he did not agree with the idea of abolishing the current form of government but does hope to bring new energy to the Council if elected.

“I’m a behind-the-scenes kind of guy, I can promise I’ll be in and out of city directors’ offices, because I feel like as Council members we need to get out and speak to these people,” Joyner said.

Parks said she has been deeply involved in the community since moving to Kirksville in 2014, serving as the executive director of the Take Root Cafe as well as on several volunteer committees. She said she hopes to see community members come together with the city government to make positive changes.

“One of the things that I really believe in and I feel passionate about is that everyone in our city should have access to healthy food, clean water and safe housing,” she said.

City streets

The first forum question asked candidates for their opinions on maintaining and improving city streets. The city has made major investments in its Public Works Department over the past years, including purchasing an asphalt plant, but many candidates said the issue is one they hear frequent concerns about from the community.

“There are a lot of differing opinions about what to do about our roads,” Parks said. “I don’t think the answer is just patching up potholes. I know that’s an immediate Band-Aid solution and we still need to do that so people can drive to work right now, but I do think it’s important to put in quality roads.”

Parks said some people are frustrated by the expense of revamping Illinois Street, but she believes such major projects are necessary to make sure roads will last in the long term.

Weichelt said he commends the city for the recent efforts it has undertaken to address road problems, but that the issue needs more funding. He said he would begin by looking for wasteful spending in other areas that could be reallocated.

“If I was on the Council and I didn’t find a solution just by looking at the budget, I would give it to the voters and put on a ballot a sales tax, and I would let the voters decide if they would do that to fix the roads,” Weichelt said.

Alm said the city should spend less money improving the downtown business district and more on road repairs.

As reported in a previous Daily Express interview with Alm, funding for downtown revitalization projects comes from the Downtown TIF and cannot be reallocated to other projects.

“I’d rather see our streets be safely repaired, not just being patched up,” Alm said.

Burden said he believes the city has made good progress on streets, although he said he understands that there is more that could be done.

“The city will be able to tackle more miles of road this year than it ever has in the past,” Burden said. “With more and more years of that and progression, we’re going to be able to see some turnaround in the condition of our roads. But it does take time, and I know that’s a frustrating concept.”

He said if the community is interested in allocating more money toward road repairs, that is a discussion the government should be willing to have.

Long agreed with Burden and praised the Public Works Department for its handling of the Illinois Street project.

“Please just be patient with us, we have a learning curve, we have a new asphalt plant, we have guys that are learning all these things, so it’s just going to take us a little bit of time,” Long said.

Reiser said the Public Works Department is doing an admirable job and that additional funding would have to come either from another project or from a new sales tax.

“I think you’re going to see a lot of good things coming out of the streets this year, it’s just going to take time,” Reiser said.

Smith said the city has not taken care of its streets and should have been able to repair more than one major street in 2018.

“I don’t think they’re doing enough. I think they’re just doing what they’re told to do. They go so far, and that’s it,” Smith said.

Joyner said the Public Works Department and Director Glenn Balliew should get more credit for the work they do.

“It was a terrible winter, it was long and it kept right on rolling,” Joyner said. “These are the same individuals that go plow our streets and clear the snow, and the second spring shows up we bash them because the roads are bad. They’re the same folks. They wear 12 different hats, and they do a good job of it.”

Joyner said one way of funding road repairs could be to introduce a sales tax that would start out higher and fade out over a few years, functioning like a “booster shoot” of funding.

Municipal code

The next question addressed the city’s current municipal code revision process. The candidates were asked what they thought of the ongoing process and what areas of the code should receive the most attention.

Joyner said he was not an expert on municipal code but believed the revision process was necessary and changes would be for the best.

Parks said she has tried to learn as much as possible about the code and has enjoyed the process of speaking with city staff about changes being considered.

“I don’t necessarily feel strongly about one area of the code, but I do feel strongly that we should continue to allow for citizen input,” Parks said.

Weichelt said the city has done a good job communicating to the public about the codes revision process and opportunities to give public input. He said he was most interested in codes regarding parks and infrastructure.

“No complaints on my end. I have been to City Council meetings where people complain about different codes or regulations, but I thought the process was thorough,” Weichelt said.

Alm said the municipal code needs significant revisions and that many people have been hurt by it.

Smith said some changes to the code might be self-serving on the part of Council members. He did not specify what he meant.

Burden said the codes revision process started as a process to reorganize the documents, but became a conversation about what the city’s agreement with its citizens should look like. He said it will continue to be a good opportunity for new ideas to come forward and conversations to take place.

“We don’t have to wait for a re-codification process to examine codes and how they affect our lives,” Burden said. “With us talking about this more and the community more engaged in it, we can look at codes at any time.”

Burden said he was most interested in looking at zoning regulations and making sure they are fairly applied.

Long said he agreed with Burden and encouraged citizens to reach out with any concerns about the city code.

“At the end of the day, it all needs to be right for the citizens and right for the community, not just one-sided,” Long said.

Reiser said he thought the process was necessary to make sure the city code was internally consistent and in line with the standards of the state.

“These codes are also to where they’re reflecting modern times. Things change, codes that were made back in the ‘70s aren’t always applicable today,” Reiser said.

Medical marijuana

On Monday, the City Council approved new zoning regulations that will allow facilities related to medical marijuana to locate in commercial and industrial zones in Kirksville. The new regulations allow marijuana dispensaries to locate anywhere within commercial districts, while other types of marijuana-related businesses have a required distance of at least 300 feet from schools, daycares or churches.

Hunsicker asked the candidates for their opinions on the change and what, if anything, the city should do to attract such businesses.

Burden said there is much that is left undetermined by the state’s medical marijuana guidelines, making it the “Wild West” for municipalities creating new regulations.

“We’re trying to make some good steps in working through a situation that is going to be unfamiliar to everyone,” Burden said. “I think we’re got a measured approach that is modeled after approaches that other cities have taken a look at, that professional organizations have recommended, so that we can allow for the will of the voters to happen but also make sure to protect our communities in ways that we feel are important.”

Long said it takes an open mind to accept medical marijuana, but that it will be a “godsend” for people with chronic pain and other medical conditions who can benefit from the drug to have it available locally.

“I think to welcome any new business in town is a good thing, always,” Long said. “New tax dollars, bigger tax dollars — maybe we can get the streets fixed faster.”

Reiser said he thinks the Council has taken the right approach on medical marijuana and that the new tax dollars will be a major benefit.

“The City Council and the Planning and Zoning looked at each part of this to really control it, to regulate it and to make it safe for Kirksville,” Reiser said.

Smith said he supports medical marijuana because it can provide relief to people with disabilities or medical conditions, but that it is likely to cause problems for law enforcement.

“There’s going to be people out there that’s going to abuse it, too,” Smith said. “The sheriff’s going to have his hands full. He’s going to have a lot to do with this, because people like drugs and they’re not going to do it legally.”

Joyner said medical marijuana facilities should ideally be located downtown so that they are close to law enforcement, and that the city should provide incentives for local residents to start small businesses rather than for a large company to move in.

“Manufacturing facilities, I’d like to see them secure, if not overly secure, so that everything stays above the table,” Joyner said. “I think it would be an excellent source of revenue. I think we as Kirksvillians could be trendsetters.”

Parks said it is important for people to have access to medical marijuana and that she approved of the city’s regulations.

“I thought that was really thoughtful and I liked how the city was trying to reflect the state law,” Parks said.

Weichelt said he voted in favor of Amendment 2, which legalized medical marijuana in the state, but is skeptical of the rollout process and the potential for abuse. He said he would favor a distance of more than 300 feet between a marijuana facility and a school, daycare or church.

“I think we need to be careful and it needs to be safe,” Weichelt said.

Alm said Kirksville should switch its focus from marijuana-based businesses to hemp-based ones.

Marijuana and hemp are both plants that are members of the cannabis family. The primary difference is that marijuana has abundant amounts of THC, the chemical that gives recreational marijuana users a “high,” while hemp has very little of it.

Hemp is often used for industrial purposes as an environmentally friendly way to manufacture products like paper, building materials or clothing. However, it is also low on CBD, the chemical which gives marijuana most of its studied medical benefits, and is not an effective substitute for those purposes.

Economic development

In the final question of the forum, each candidate was asked what they believe will be the most important economic development issue for Kirksville in the next year and how the City Council can address it.

Smith used his response to criticize the current City Council, saying they do not take citizens’ concerns seriously.

“They just don’t have respect for the public. I think it’d be better if someone gets in there that does,” Smith said.

Reiser said the city needs to ensure that local businesses have the resources to succeed in a marketplace that include options like online retailers and big-box stores.

“We need to teach our local people how to compete against that,” Reiser said.

Joyner said when businesses come in to the city, it is important to make sure they are providing full-time employment with benefits. He said several businesses recently have hired many local residents only to later lay most of them off.

“I want economic development, but as I’ve said in the past, I want it to be measured,” Joyner said. “I’d rather see 10 percent growth over 10 years than 100 percent growth in one year.”

Parks said it has been an exciting year for business development in Kirksville, but the city should focus on becoming less dependent on a few major employers, such as Kraft Heinz, and encouraging local small businesses to grow.

“I think it’s really important to look at what’s going to take care of the people, so maybe looking at more development in terms of entrepreneurship, investing in people who already live here and call Kirksville their home,” Parks said.

Weichelt said he believes the most important economic development issues are roads and infrastructure.

“I think Kirksville’s going to keep growing, which is great. I hope it keeps growing, I hope we get more businesses,” Weichelt said. “But if we don’t invest in our infrastructure, we’re already behind and we’re just going to get further and further behind.”

Alm said he thinks the most important issue is finding jobs for people who are unemployed and need jobs, including the homeless.

“I’d like to help them, put them to work and find them shelter,” Alm said.

Burden cited the guest speaker at the Kirksville Regional Economic Development Inc. annual meeting earlier Tuesday, site selector Alex Metzger, who said communities interested in attracting new businesses should focus on the areas they have control over.

“It’s the things that we’ve already valued a lot in our community, and they end up being the things that aren’t just about attracting new industrial and commercial jobs, it’s about the kind of things that improve the quality of life for all of us,” Burden said, including roads, parks and the public school system. “Looking at the things that make our lives more livable and enjoyable are the things that are going to help us with economic development as well.”

Long said Kirksville has been doing well with economic development and that new businesses, as well as the expansion of the Kraft Heinz plant, have added many new jobs in the previous year.

“I think city staff, K-REDI, the city manager, assistant city manager and City Council, they’ve all been doing a great job pushing for new businesses and doing our very best to help them get here and make sure they stay here,” Long said.

Ballot questions

Attendees at the forum also heard about two questions that will appear on the ballot April 2. Adair County Rural Fire Chief Brad Ray spoke about the proposal to create a fire protection district in the county, meaning rural Adair County residents would pay for fire protection through taxes rather than membership fees.

The measure would add a 30-cent tax on assessed value of personal and real property. Ray said paying for fire protection through taxes would mean residents will pay more fairly, according to the value of their property.

All Adair County residents outside of Kirksville will vote on the question.

“The tax funding of this would make it a lot more fair for all rural Adair County residents,” Ray said. “It’s also 2019; we don’t believe that you should have to be a member of an association to receive the same service that everyone expects throughout the nation of fire, police, EMS, and currently that’s the case in rural Adair County.”

Don Crosby, chairman of the Adair County E-911 Joint Services Board, spoke about the ballot measure which would add a $1 monthly fee to devices that can call 911, replacing a $1.45 fee on landlines only.

Crosby said costs have increased drastically as a result of the growing commonality of cell phones. He said the fee would allow the E-911 Center to keep up with modernizing technology.

“We have a chance to increase our technology, to better our system, and it costs a dollar,” Crosby said.

Replay

The forum is available on the City of Kirksville’s YouTube channel. It is also scheduled for rebroadcast on Cable One’s channel 56 at noon and 7 p.m. March 30 and 31, and 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. April 1.