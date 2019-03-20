The Missouri Department of Conservation is predicting a challenging spring season for turkey hunters this year. Poor production in recent years will have an adverse effect on this season, MDC turkey biologist Jason Isabelle said.

“A great deal of what makes for a good spring turkey season depends on the hatch two years prior because it affects the number of 2-year-old gobblers on the landscape,” Isabelle said. “These young gobblers are not associated with hens as often as older, dominate birds and are more likely to respond to hunters’ calls.”

Isabelle said hunters should be prepared to do more research to be successful this season and could gain an advantage by using binoculars to spot birds and finding their habitats before the season starts.

Isabelle also urged hunters to take steps to stay safe during turkey season. Many hunting accidents are caused when one hunter mistakes another for wild game.

“Bringing along an orange hat is an easy way to stay safe,” said Isabelle. “Wear it when you’re moving and switch it for your camouflaged hat when you sit down to work a bird.”

The spring turkey hunting season starts with a youth-only weekend April 6-7. The regular spring season runs April 15 through May 5.

For more information, visit huntfish.mo.gov. MDC’s spring turkey hunting booklet is also available at MDC offices and other locations where permits are sold.