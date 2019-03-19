A group of Missouri University of Science and Technology students is preparing to travel across the country to compete in events based on mining techniques generally known as “mucking.” The students will compete in the 41st annual International Intercollegiate Mining Competition held Wednesday, March 20, through Saturday, March 23, at the University of Nevada-Reno.

Missouri S&T will send several student teams to compete against other collegiate teams from around the world in events based on mining techniques used in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Students will compete in timed events like gold panning, surveying, hand-mucking, hand-steeling, track-standing, Swede sawing and jackleg drilling.



First held in 1978, the games were created to honor 91 miners who died in a fire at Idaho’s Sunshine Mine in 1972. The mine was quickly filled with carbon monoxide and smoke, and it became one of the worst disasters in Idaho’s history.



The competition celebrates traditional mining practices and helps create a global community of mining students. Mining colleges and universities around the world rotate hosting the competition. Approximately 200 students are expected to compete at this year’s event.