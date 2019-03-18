So much has happened at North Callaway since the 2018 varsity baseball campaign came to a close that the players are probably finding it hard to concentrate on 2019 the way new varsity head coach Zeth Lavy is trying to get them to bear down and focus on.

The one caveat to everything go on with the Thunderbird's is that they are going to be hard-pressed to find a single squad that cares about the fact former head coach Kevin O'Neal initially retired from working with them to take over the exact same position with his sons squad over the summer. Even though nothing has changed in that regard, now that North Callaway Athletic Director Mike Emmons has announced he'll retire at the end of the school year, the end result is O'Neal will be his replacement.

That's pretty high-minded living for an individual who not that long ago was calling signals at third base, so for the guys mining the diamond to see one of their own reach those kind of heights, it has to be a rather enthralling position to think they could also accomplish what O'Neal has. For Levy, that journey began Saturday as the T-Birds took on South Callaway in the first of two neutral sites contests and lost 10-0 by clocking just one hit, a double by Finnian Clark.

Taking the loss with just a third of an inning pitched was Jordan Delashmutt. North Calllaway set the precedent of allowing runs early and often by giving up four runs in the first inning followed by one in the second and two in the third inning. The Bulldogs then charted another run on the fourth to go up 8-0 before sending another pair of runs across the plate in the fifth on 10 hits.

Instead of getting better in the second contest things got anything but as North Callaway was defeated by Kirksville 20-0 and once again was held to just one hit, this time a single by Josh McAllen. Getting pinned with the decision after an inning on the mound was Dawson Wright and the Tigers attack was highlighted by 15 hits over the next nine outs that began with three runs in the first and ended with eight in the third.

"We're a very young team. We made too many mistakes against two quality teams," said Levy. "We have a lot of work to do."

North Callaway, 0-2 overall, is at Fulton today.