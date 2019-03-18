The 8th Annual Rainbows for Veterans Fishing Derby was held at Neosho National Fish Hatchery on March 16th. The Derby celebration honoring veterans was opened by Susan Carlsten, President of the Friends of the Hatchery. In her opening remarks she referenced the scripture (John 15) where Jesus makes the profound statement: "No greater love has no one than this, that he lay down his life for his friends." Nobody but nobody has done this or will continue to do this better than the United States Military. The colors were presented by Neosho High School United States Air Force junior ROTC, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. The National Anthem was led by Wayne Wentworth, United States Air Force Veteran. Hatchery Manager, Roderick May, gave a short outline of rules and regulations for the Derby. The poles and bait were provided as well as free fishing, free lunch and live music. All caught fish were cleaned and bagged for the Veterans. The Veterans enjoyed being outdoors and the sport of catching the trout and taking the fish home for a fish fry, but most of all, they enjoyed the camaraderie and hospitality.