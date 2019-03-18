A Columbia man arrested in the wee hours of St. Patrick’s Day gave a new meaning to the term “Fighting Irish” after he allegedly challenged several downtown partygoers to a brawl and then stripped off all his clothes.

Police were dispatched about 2:10 a.m. to the corner of Broadway and Eighth Street when a resident called to report a “heavily-intoxicated” man walking around trying to start fights with people, according to department spokesman Jeff Pitts. When officers arrived and found 32-year-old Alexander C. Wells, he was nude, Pitts sated in an email.

Charging documents were not available Monday morning for the case, Pitts stated, so all the details of the arrest were not immediately available. Initial reports indicate as officers tried to talk to him, Wells advanced on them, prompting some use of force, he stated.

“Upon officers arrival, contact was made with the subject in question, who was completely nude,” Pitts said. “While officers were interacting with the subject he continued to advance towards them, so officers had to use the least amount of force to prevent any injury towards the subject, bystanders as well as officers”

Wells was arrested on suspicion of first-degree sexual misconduct and resisting. He was booked at Boone County jail and later released on a $1,000 bond.

