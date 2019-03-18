CFD responds to several calls over the last three days.

At 8:09 a.m., on March 18, the Chillicothe Fire Department received a call about a possible structure fire at 425 Paul St. Fire Chief Darrell Wright said the reporting party stated they believed there was possibly a fire at Herriman and Paul Streets. While Engine 1 and Engine 2 were en route, dispatch stated that officers were on scene stating that there were flames at the back of the residence. Upon arrival heavy smoke was coming from the backdoor area of the structure.

Engine 1 connected to the hydrant and relayed to Engine 2 which crews had already started using to extinguish the fire. The power was disconnected and crews made entry to the residence and found no one home.

Firefighters began removing the siding, insulation and skirting from house to locate the origin of fire. It was noted that the resident had placed heat tape around the water lines after pipes had frozen and that was still plugged into two extension cords and it had shorted out. The renter, Aimee Simons stated that she did not have renters insurance . Wright said crews advised the resident and owner they would have to have a certified electrician repair the wiring before CMU would reconnect the power.







CFD responds to false alarm at Indian Hills

On Saturday at about 9:12 a.m., the Chillicothe Fire Department, received a call of a fire alarm sounding at Indian Hills Nursing Home. Upon arrival a nursing home employees stated that the alarm had gone off, but they found no signs of fire or smoke. Staff said they then reset the alarm and it did not activate again.

Fire crews reported they also did not see any sign of smoke or fire and ultimately cleared the scene 12 minutes after arrival.