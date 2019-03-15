A Clarksville man was injured Friday morning in a two-vehicle mishap in Pike County.

A Clarksville man was injured Friday morning in a two-vehicle mishap in Pike County. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol the accident happened at 5:45 a.m., March 15, on Route D, 285 feet south of Washington Street in Eolia. A 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier was being driven south by 29-year-old Craig E. Sommerville of Clarksville. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the road where it struck a parked 2005 Chevrolet Uplander. Sommerville, who was wearing a safety device, suffered moderate injuries. He was taken by private vehicle to Pike County Memorial Hospital.