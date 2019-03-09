COLLEGES

Area residents named

to dean’s lists at UCM

Many residents of Eastern Jackson County have earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2018 semester at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Mo.

Each semester, the Dean's List is divided into two parts. The first list includes the names of students who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average, and the second list includes the names of students who attained a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.99.

Local students who made the lists include:

4.0 DEAN’S LIST

Blue Springs

• Joslyn Renee Snead

• Tessa Marie Belknap

• Brittany Ann Aubuchon

• Emily Allee Johnson

• Jacob Wade Spencer

• Travis A. Johnson

• Andrew D. Hinton

• Corey Dale Burroughs

• Charlotte M. Bullard

• Nikolas A. Fusco

• Kelli Chappelow

• Haley M. Starks

• Raquel L. Triplitt

• Tiffani A. Jones

• Koree Allyn Morgan

• Miranda D. Block

• Matthew J. Manning

• Marcus M. Munoz

• Tanner A. Thibeault

• Caitlin M. Middleton

• Abigail Marie Page

• Julia R. Curry

• Mariah Lea Bierman

• Sally Lynn Vaughan

• Mariah A. Ketchum

• Qunyan X. Dang

• Parker J. Borchardt

• Megan D'Anne Stinnett

• Philip G. Griffin

• Mitchell D. Jurich

• Finesa A. Kent

• Sarah A. Waisner

• Allison L. Sparks

• Joshua A. Brosnan

• Benjamin Barnett

• Allyson H. Guffey

• Phillip A. Maggio

• Megan J. Childs

• Rebecca Lauren Dorman

• Carissa Nicole Evans

• Nathaniel R. Alexander

Buckner

• Hannah F. Hufford

• Mikayla Julianna Gorham

• Rebecca J. Baumler

Grain Valley

• Susannah G. Ross

• Ruth Kelsey Crosby

• Haley Elizabeth Rothove

• Mandee G. McElwain

• Madelynn A. Baze

• Mercedes Ann Gonzalez

• Garrett R. Ewens

• Cole Ryley Scholtz

• Caleb Ross

• Darby Caroline Scharfenkamp

• Connor P. Brennan

• Mckenna E. Miller

• Mackenna Jane Haney

• Cecilia Sundina Savala

• Alexis R. Koop

• Traycie L. Williams

• Kole C. Vittetoe

• Melanie West

Independence

• Kaitlyn Marie Laughlin

• Taylor C. Sabin

• Zachary Blayne Slover

• Margo M. Carman

• Charles Phillip Graham

• Meredith Foster

• Erika Noemi Merino

• Mary Wray

• Jenna Noelle Kelly

• Laura Michelle Warren

• Sydney C. Brown

• Melissa Ney

• Megan Elizabeth Camp

• Christina M. Sperry

• Miranda Rene Martin

• John F. Landis

• Lucy Rose Parrish

• Karson M. Tatum

• Mary A. Ward

• Lindsey Leigh Knight

• Cora Rose Kolar

• Vale C. Gibson

• Eric Etzenhouser

• Chase Jordan Anzelc

• Amy Ann Sindt

• Alicia L. Crosley

• Madison Elizabeth Preston

• Olivia M. Jenkins

• Randi L. Perry

Lee’s Summit

• Amanda Rae Davis

• Bailey M. Baird

• Lillian Louise Lucas

• Taylor R. Shortell

• Rebekah L. Howell

• Elizabeth A. Roccaro

• Cheyenne L. Reed

• Julianna Michelle Holguin

• Sarah Lynn Paulsrud

• Christine Venessa Falk

• Aubree Lee Bell

• Lauren Elizabeth Roberts

• Ariel Frazier

• Alexandria N. Kroencke

• Elizabeth Marie Freeland

• Gracyn Anna Montgomery

• Emily M. Griffin

• Kayla Marie Zeffiro

• Daria N. Murphy

• Sierra Machael Mann

• Nicholas D. Glorioso

• Jacob Dalton Beck

• Brock Mammen

• Bailey O. O'Brien

• Sierra M. Kini

• Laine Avery Legate

• Ian T. Harrison

• Angela Christine Clark

• Kailey J. Deatherage

• Amy J. Sanders

• Mckenzie Erin Richards

• Gloria D. Guier

• James Robert Cermak

• Connor N. O'Neal

• Chance R. Copeland

3.5 to 3.99 DEAN'S LIST

Blue Springs

• Kallie Louise Deyerle

• Brianna Rae Franks

• Adam Wingate

• Sarah Lydia Grumke

• Andrew Terrill Arbeau

• Abigail H. Walker

• Erica L. Onstott

• Elisaveta A. Dorrance

• John Anthony Gillespie

• Adam Ryan Steinwachs

• Brooke Nicole Gerecke

• Bailey Faye Gerecke

• Tyler J. Epley

• Nathan Z. Craig

• Alleson Nicole Cain

• Madison Christine Savage

• Van M. Patterson

• Mariah A. Schoenberger

• Kathleen A. Lavergne

• Bryson Kent Drummonds

• Samantha Marie Byler

• Bryn Meyer MacDonald

• Kathleen E. Buckner

• Kaiya Marie Aguilar

• Emma T. McKay

• Matthew K. Feith

• Elle R. Horton

• Carly R. Mickelson

• Erin A. Bodenstab

• Trevon L. Penix

• David Van Pelt

• Codie A. Bell

• Logan Z. Hessefort

• Lexi Overfield

• Joseph A. King

• David Riley Hulse

• Elizabeth Marie Tucker

• Haleigh Diane Newlon

• Maria C. Wendell

• Jaime I. Umana

• Nicholas Todd Johnson

• Megan Catherine Via

• Holly E. Klein

• Lindsey Michelle Hutson

• Devon K. Welch

• Noah Scott Burgess

• Hannah B. Pfeifer

• William T. Caton

• Dawson Davis

• Stephen A. Arbeau

• Noah Joseph Sweeney

• Marissa A. Moore

• Ashley K. Ingram

• Skylar J. Biggs

• Destiny LeeAnne Shearer

• Keturah Naomi Puente

• Brian James Snell

• Kristopher Loren Mandacina

• Richard J. Carter

• Tiffany Essex

• Patricia Lopez Ruiz

Buckner

• Jesse W. Reser

Grain Valley

• Kearston M. Thurman

• Megan E. Moore

• Colton J. Henry

• Morgan P. Reedy

• William B. Copenhaver

• Mariah Arrocha

• Lauryn Mackenzie Smith

• Jessica C. McKinzie

• Christopher Pack

• Christopher P. Vasquez

• Alexandra H. Wallace

• Kim M. Davis

• Kelsey Lee Schmitz

• Jasmine D. Rockwell

• Brenna D. Christeson

• Christian M. Wallace

• Courtney M. Sibert

• Samantha J. Mangiaracina

• Jordan E. Morrison

• Mason Lynn LaBruyere

• Reilly Myres

Independence

• Evan Thomas Mills

• Ryan W. Thompson

• Camille Marie Hope Bell Maxey

• Jessica Dawn Frazee

• King D. Butcher

• Dessie M. Shimel

• Megan Bradley

• Allyson D. Ragan

• Gannon L. Ogle

• Maria C. White

• Paige R. Hedrick

• Carly Elizabeth Jones

• Coleman D. Arnold

• Jacob G. Chapman

• Dakota A. Jackson

• Jesse Scott Anderson

• Rachel L. Anderson

• Dawson S. Hodges

• Neko Charles Kirkman

• Brandon M. Walls

• Alexandria L. Poindexter

• Robyn A. Keiser

• Aysha Simone Lyons

• Kaylie Dominga Marie Kratzer

• Kyanne J. Busch

• Benjamin W Ellis

• Joshua A. Duke

• Jake A. Zirpolo

• Jessica L. Raybourn

• Ryan C. Toliver

• Brittany M. Bailey

• Garrett T. Giles

• Tiffany Monique Johnson

• Melody Anne Joy

• Britney N. Clifton

• Monica Kathryn Braun

• Noah Matthew Deitrick

• Abigail Marie Earley

Lake Tapawingo

• Cydney Frances Cherepak

Lee’s Summit

• Courtney L. Killian

• Saul Nunez

• Lauren R. Brown

• Matthew Alan Simpson

• Gannon Patrick Rialti

• Ross M. Schanzmeyer

• Jordan E. Thomas

• Tanyaneeka Michelle Bresette

• Savannah Paige Schroeder

• Austin M. Pace

• Bianca Maria Reed

• Amber N. Clarkson

• Chantelle M. Massey

• Noah S. Arni

• Molly P. Voigt

• Allysa Marie Gann

• Roman Sinclair Lucas

• Riley Auston Bouska

• Jessica E. Retzke

• Ashtyn L. Schlobohm

• Ian Mitchell

• Nathan E. Robinson

• Samuel Allan Heggs

• Nataly V. Mallma

• Mallorie L. Shepard

• Kayla A. Kenyon

• Benjamin A. Massart

• Kelly N. Marrs

• Michael A. Dempsey

• Macy D. Gilbreath

• Jordan D. Reiff

• Lawrence E. Reilly

• Katlin N. Morgan

• Seth B. Preston

• Shelby N. Rutland

• Blanton Porter Spaar

• Brittney Nicole Hernandez

• Logan W. Hall

• Kaitlin A. Mittie

• Ryan Matthew Goodson

Sibley

• Margaret E. Hopkins

• Kacie Annemarie Powell

Blue Springs student

earns degree from

Southeast Missouri

Michell Kirkwood of Blue Springs is among Southeast Missouri State University's fall 2018 graduates.

Kirkwood graduated with a bachelor of arts with a major in social science.

Zora Mulligan, Missouri commissioner of higher education, presented the morning commencement address. Jay B. Knudtson of Cape Girardeau, a member of the Southeast Board of Regents, executive vice president and bank board director of First Missouri State Bank and a member of the fall 2018 graduating class, presented the afternoon commencement address.

Blue Springs South

graduate named to

Nebraska dean’s list

Reece Eddins of Lee's Summit has been named to the Dean’s List/Explore Center List of Distinguished Students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall semester of the 2018-19 academic year.

Eddins, a senior mechanical engineering major and a Blue Springs South High School graduate, was named to the Dean's List for the College of Engineering. To qualify for the list in the College of Engineering, a student must have a 3.5 grade point average or better and a minimum of 12 graded semester hours.

Independence student

completes internship

at Buena Vista University

Amanda Miley, a senior chemistry major from Independence, completed an internship with Buena Vista University over the fall 2018 semester at the school in Storm Lake, Iowa.

Miley was one of more than 30 BVU students to participate in university internship opportunities.

In addition to working as a liaison between businesses and students, the Career and Personal Development program develops personal connections with BVU students. "One of our goals in supporting students through the career exploration process is to increase their awareness of various internship and employment opportunities," says Lori Berglund, director of Career and Personal Development at BVU.

Lee’s Summit student

helps SEMO win state

Cyber Defense title

Jack Gavin of Lee's Summit was part of the Southeast Missouri State University Cyber Defense Team that extended its streak as the reigning Missouri state champion after winning the 2019 Missouri Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition (CCDC) Feb. 5 for the seventh straight year.

Gavin, a Lee’s Summit North High School graduate, was one of 12 Southeast students who participated in the virtual competition in which 20 schools from Missouri, Wisconsin, Kentucky and Indiana simultaneously participated in their respective state competitions. Southeast finished atop the Missouri field that also included teams from Missouri University of Science and Technology and Northwest Missouri State University. Southeast's team finished third among the field of 20 from the four-state region.

The Southeast team now advances to the Erich J. Spenger Midwest Regional Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition March 15-16 at Moraine Valley Community College in Palos Hills, Illinois.

"I am very proud of my students," said Vijay Anand, director of Southeast's cybersecurity program, faculty advisor to Southeast's Cyber Defense team and associate professor of computer science. "Their commitment, professionalism and skills are exemplary, and having them to work with is an amazing experience. Having the opportunity to be able to work with all these students over these years has been awesome."

Independence student

named to dean’s list

at Simpson University

Bailey Agness of Independence has been named to the dean's list for the fall 2018 semester at Simpson University in Redding, Calif.

Agness' major is music.

To be eligible for the dean's list, a student must have a semester grade-point average of 3.50 or higher.

Blue Springs student

named to dean's list

at Mars Hill University

Cavin Charles Heaton of Blue Springs is one of 313 students named on the Honor Roll of the Academic Dean for the fall 2018 semester at Mars Hill University in Mars Hill, South Carolina.

To qualify for the dean's list, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 on a minimum of 12 semester hours, and carry no grade below a C.

Blue Springs student

earns dean’s list honors

at Upper Iowa University

Keith Gaither of Blue Springs has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester at Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa.

To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student.

Gaither is a business administration major.

Blue Springs student

named to dean’s list

at Westminster College

Zachary Eisenreich from Blue Springs was named to the fall 2018 dean's list for exemplary academic performance at Westminster College in Fulton, Mo.

Eisenreich is a senior at Westminster.

The Dean's List recognizes those Westminster students who have shown high academic performance during the past semester. To be included on the Dean's List, a student must have a 3.60 semester grade point average with at least 12 hours completed that semester.

