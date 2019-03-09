Messiah Lutheran food tasting planned

As part of its 75th anniversary, Messiah Lutheran School in Independence is hosting a wine and food tasting event from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Independence Uptown Market, 211 W. Truman Road. Cost is $25 per person. Tickets can be purchased by calling the school office at 816-254-9409 or emailing eeckhoff@messiahlcms.net

'Led by the Spirit’ at Stone Church

The theme for Sunday's service at Stone Church Community of Christ, 1012 W. Lexington, Ave., is “Be Led by the Spirit.” Eric Scott will be the presider, Greg Savage the speaker and pianist Pamela Landrum the musician. Closed captioning is available for the hearing impaired. Due to last week's service being canceled, the monthly communion service is this week. For more information call 816-254-2211 or go to www.stone-church.org.

False gospel series at First Presbyterian

First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Pleasant St., Independence will continue its educational series at 9:15 p.m. Sundays, through March 17, called “The Counterfeit Gospels – marketing and deception that sneaks into today's religious thoughts and beliefs.” The presenter will be Wilburn Stancil, professor of theology and religious studies at Rockhurst University. Sunday's topic is “The Gospel of Emotional Experience.” Each session will be at Westminster Hall, 417 W. Lexington Ave., across the corner from the church. For more information, contact the church at 816-252-6662 or www.fpcindep.org.

Corned beef, cabbage at Sugar Creek UMC

Sugar Creek United Methodist Church, 415 N. Sterling Road, will host its annual St. Patrick's Day Corn Beef and Cabbage Dinner 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday. Meals include dessert and drinks, and prices begin at $7. Call 816-419-7834 for more information.

St. Ann fish dinners each Lent Friday ...

St. Ann Catholic Church, 10109 E. Lexington Ave., Independence will have its fish dinners each Friday during Lent through April 12. The menu includes boiled shrimp, fried shrimp, whole catfish, catfish fillets, baked beer batter cod fillets, French fries, boiled potatoes, coleslaw, hush puppies and cornbread. Drinks are included with dinner. Dinner prices range from $9.50 to $11.50. A fish sandwich with fries is $5. Ala carte items may be purchased separately. Desserts are available and sold separately by the Altar Society. Call 816-252-1160 for more information.

… and at St. Margaret's ...

St. Margaret Catholic Church, 777 N.E. Blackwell Road, Lee's Summit, is hosting fish dinners 5-7:30 p.m. each Friday through April 12. Dinners include grilled or fried fish, fish tacos or half-pound of shrimp with two sides and a dinner roll, ranging from $9 to $12. Half-size portion dinners are $6 to $9. Desserts and cash bar also are available.

... and at St. Robert Bellermine

St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, 4313 S. Missouri 7, Blue Springs, will host Lenten fish dinners on three upcoming Fridays – March 15, March 29, April 12. Dinners will be 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the multi-purpose room by the office. Menu includes fried or baked fish or shrimp with coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, baked potato, green beans, homemade dessert and drink. Cost is $10 for adults, $6 for children 6-12 and $26 for family (2 adults, 2 children). Children age 5-under eat free, and “supersize” is available for an extra $1. Carry-outs also available. The events raise funds for various church projects.

Potato bar dinner at St. Mark’s UMC

St. Mark’s United Methodist Church Women will have their annual Potato Bar Dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 16 at the church, 603 N. Jennings Road, Independence. Cost is $5 for adults and $3 for children 10-under. Baked and/or sweet potatoes will be served with choice of toppings such as bacon bits, sour cream, chili and chopped onions. Drinks and desserts included. Call 816-461-9224 for more information.

Revival and concert at Calvary Baptist

Calvary Baptist Church, 900 N.W. 22nd St., Blue Springs, will host a “One Day Revival,” featuring Clyde Chiles, at 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m., March 17. Call 816-228-5540 for more information.

Calvary Baptist will also host a Southern Gospel Concert at 6 p.m., March 31, featuring “Messengers of Faith.” Call 816-228-5540 for more information.

