Tomeka Reid

What: Music

Where: Café Berlin, 220 N. Tenth St.

When: 8:30 p.m.

How Much: $8

About: The cellist and composer, a force in jazz and experimental music, is the highlight of an excellent True/False Film Fest music showcase. Square Peg Round Hole and Sun Speak round out a superlative bill. www.truefalse.org.

Also tomorrow

True/False Film Fest continues. www.truefalse.org.

True/False Film Fest presents Extravision, Nicholas Naioti, Summer Like the Season 6 p.m. at Eastside Tavern, 1016 E. Broadway; free.

Mountain Sprout 9 p.m. at Rose Music Hall, 1013 Park Ave.; $8. www.rosemusichall.com.

“Almost, Maine” 7:30 p.m. at Columbia Entertainment Company, 1800 Nelwood Drive; $12 to $14. www.cectheatre.org.