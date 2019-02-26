Interior decorator designs personalized spaces.

Looking to start a renovation or home design project this year? Or want to just liven up a room? No matter the size of the home renovation project, it can be overwhelming. There are color combinations to consider, furniture to match and a layout to design that will fit your needs. No wonder most homeowners get stressed out before the project even begins.

That’s where Sheila Rule comes in. Sheila has been an independent interior designer for more than 30 years. She has been designing interiors at Lake of the Ozarks for 20 years, and has seen colors, designs and trends come and go.

“Homeowners have become a lot more sophisticated, educated and savvy,” Sheila says. Thanks to television shows, blogs and a quick Internet search, they know what’s out there, and what they like and don’t like, but when it comes to putting it all together, homeowners often get stuck.

“My job is to put design ideas together to create an environment which is personalized, comfortable and reflects their lifestyle,” she explained.

Sheila walks us through a few of her projects that range from traditional to bold and contemporary. Each one suits the needs and personalities of the homeowners, all while stepping out of the box to accomplish something unique and different.

A view for miles



When Donna and Ivano Comelli enlisted the help of Sheila to design and decorate a bathroom in their Osage Beach home, she knew it had to match Donna’s personality.



The project included reworking the electric and plumbing, and extending the corner shower. Since this lower-level bathroom sits on a concrete slab, radiant heat flooring was added. New cabinets were installed that included a linen tower for additional storage. A makeup station was incorporated into the vanity space.

Clean and contemporary



Located down Route KK in Osage Beach, Roger and Bonnie McCartney wanted a more contemporary look to their home. They also were looking to create a space that was more practical for entertaining friends and family, taking advantage of their existing open-floor plan.

Pops of Color



Homeowners are becoming less fearful of using color. This bedroom and bathroom renovation project is the perfect example.

Dave and Jackie Thompson were looking to expand an upper-level bedroom and add on a bathroom to give their home another bedroom suite. That meant they had to also expand the main level master bedroom. Using the existing footprint, and taking out a screened-in porch they enlarged the master bedroom to provide the additional space upstairs.

Out with the old



When homeowners Steve and Sue Jarvis decided to update their master bedroom and bathroom the results were impressive. While the footprint of this project stayed the same, there was a lot of work to do.





Quick Design Tips

• Create a master plan and budget. Do you want a more formal look, lake casual, or a little of both? Do you entertain and have guests often?

• A good rule for balancing color proportions in a room is: 60 percent one color, 30 percent another color and 10 percent an accent color.

• While every paint company comes out with their own “color of the year,” they also come out with multiple color palettes for the season. The 2018 color of the year for Sherwin Williams is SW6496, Oceanside and Benjamin Moore is AF290 Caliente.

- New color palettes are trending towards more intense colors.

- Other trends we will likely see are more geometric patterns as well as metallic and pearlized colors.

• Don’t focus too much on what’s trendy. Trends change too fast. Stick with what you love and let your personality dictate your design choices.

• If you want to incorporate something bold or “out of the box” do it with things that are easy to change. A statement furniture piece or paint is easier to change out out than flooring and room design.

• Hire help. An interior designer can help you make the right decisions and keep the project moving. A designers education, knowledge of industry trends, and expertise could save you time and money.



MORE INFORMATION

Want more information on these projects? Contact Sheila Rule at 573-216-3703 or classicinteriors@charter.net.

Before shots of each of the homes, provided by Sheila Rule.