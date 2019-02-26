Local children had the chance to play, build and learn all at the same time Saturday at the LEGO Adventures in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) event at The Lodge in Rothwell Park by the Moberly Parks and Recreation Department.

Paul Shriver said his son was excited to play with LEGOs and learn more about STEM.

“He’s very much into LEGOs,” Shriver said. “He enjoys building and is interested in science. … Anything that involves building. He asked for a bunch of PVC pipe for Christmas last year, so he builds little projects with that. So just anything on the creative side.”

The event was meant to teach children about the basics of science, technology, engineering and mathematics while also having fun and playing with LEGOs, Play-Well TEKnologies program instructor Joe Gilman said. There were no strict guidelines the children had to follow when building their simple machines and buildings.

“It’s all about building and experimenting,” Gilman said. “The one thing you’re going to see here is there are no directions. (The kids) get shown something, and then they get to go build it and make it there own. … That is going to inspire their creativity, but also it allows them to learn. Some things they put together aren’t going work the way they want them to, and that’s okay.”

The course is meant to introduce and reinforce the idea of simple mechanics and various engineering concepts.

“If they only build a wall, that doesn’t have a simple machine in it, but it’s got overlapping (bricks), that’s a good engineering concept,” Gilman said.

The programs begin introducing children as young as three years old to Duplo LEGOs, to promote creativity, problem solving and building at a young age, Gilman said.

In the early age course, the children were taught how to make miniature cars and catapults, which highlight the engineering concepts of wheels, axles and levers.

“Not all the catapults look the same, and not all the cars look the same,” Gilman said. “But everybody’s got to learn.”

The older children were each instructed to construct a building, which they eventually combined into a city, including a LEGO car with a wind-up motor. A key part of the class is to also teach time management, Gilman said. When the children were assigned a task to complete within a time limit.

Building was also combined with short video lessons about simple machines and basic engineering concepts.

“The very first rule is, ‘We’re going to have fun,’” Gilman said. “But we also want them to learn. … We intersperse things like videos, talking about what engineers do. Visual mediums are how kids are learning today.”

Another point that is stressed in the program is teamwork and decision making. Gilman said it is not meant to be a competition.

“They are just allowed to build, have fun and explore,” he said. “We try to celebrate whatever they build. .... They get to make choices and they get to have fun.”

The common theme among the children who attend the programs is an interest in LEGO, he said. Some children are already interested in the STEM field already and others become interested after attending, Gilman said. Play-Well offers several programs for a variety of age groups, which advance all the up to LEGO robotics.

“We have kids that will progress,” Gilman said. “So they will start out in engineering. They’ll move into… robotics. I’ve had kids that I’ve seen repeatedly over the years.”

There are also specialty programs that focus on specific LEGO types, such as Harry Potter, Star Wars and Minecraft.

