A local lawmaker said he voted against legislation to establish a prescription drug monitoring program in Missouri because of a pair of amendments that failed to pass.

House Bill 188, sponsored by Rep. Holly Rehder (R-148), passed the House earlier this month by a 103-53 vote. It has since been introduced in the Missouri Senate. The bill is aimed at preventing prescription drug abuse by establishing a statewide database for physicians and pharmacies to keep and track records of a patient’s prescribed drugs.

Proponents say the bill would prevent “doctor shopping,” a practice in which a drug abuser visits different doctors to be prescribed pain medication, and then has those prescriptions filled at different pharmacies. Missouri is currently the only state without such a program in place.

Rep. Danny Busick (R-3) had written extensively about the legislation’s benefits in his column that appeared in the Feb. 10 Kirksville Daily Express, but then voted against the legislation.

Busick was unable to respond to requests for comment late last week, citing winter weather concerns in central Missouri. Monday, however, Busick said it was a failure of two amendments to HB 188 that turned him against the legislation.

Busick said he voted in favor of an amendment that would have made it mandatory for physicians and pharmacies to participate in the program, a condition that Busick argues has made similar programs effective in other states.

“In all other states where it is not, it has not proven to make a significant difference,” he said. “A law that is to stop ‘doctor shopping’ that is not mandatory will do very little to stop it. Addicts will shop for doctors that do not participate.”

Busick said Rehder was against the amendment.

Rehder’s office said similar legislation included mandatory participation last year, but fell apart in the Missouri Senate in part due to resistance to that condition. This year’s effort was to pass a “clean bill” to the Senate and see what changes that legislative body would make.

Busick was also in favor of a three-year sunset clause, and said he would have ultimately voted for HB 188 if the sunset had passed but the mandatory participation had failed. That would have allowed lawmakers to reevaluate the law’s effectiveness.

“If it was working, continue with it. If not, end it,” he said.

That amendment also failed.

“I could not vote to spend over a million of taxpayers’ dollars on a bill that will have little effect on the opioid problem in our state,” Busick said.

Rep. Greg Sharpe (R-4) voted in favor of HB 188.

The bill was introduced Feb. 11 in the Missouri Senate and received its first reading.

In her legislative column Feb. 17 in the Kirksville Daily Express, Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin (R-18) said she was opposed to the legislation. O’Laughlin wrote that “over 20 other states with PDMPs are substantially worse off than Missouri in terms of curbing the effects of opioid abuse.”

She cited Florida, where oxycodone abuse has decreased, but use of other opioids and heroin have increased. She also addressed concerns about Missouri’s cybersecurity, citing a 2009 breach in Virginia that led to the release of prescription records.