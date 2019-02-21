A Bowling Green woman suffered moderate injuries Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Pike County.

A Bowling Green woman suffered moderate injuries Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Pike County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash occurred at 6 a.m., Feb. 20, on U.S. 54, east of Highway 154. A 2000 Ford Ranger was being driven west by 59-year-old Pamela S. Betz of Bowling Green when it traveled off the north side of the road and struck a tree. Betz, who was wearing a safety device, was taken by ambulance to SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis.