Phyllis M. Vasey, age 80, of Camdenton, Missouri, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Richland Care Center in Richland, Missouri. Phyllis was born June 1, 1938 in Oak Park, Illinois. She was the daughter of Duncan and Isobelle (Cassidy) McNeill.

On June 28, 1958 in Oak Park, Illinois, Phyllis was united in marriage to Robert Jay Vasey who preceded her in death. They had shared 59 years of marriage together at the time of Robert’s death. Phyllis was a life member of the Camdenton Moose Lodge where she served on the The Women of the Moose, she also loved to knit, the Lake Life and being with her family and friends. Phyllis was a loving and devoted wife, and a wonderful mother, grandmother to her children and their families. Phyllis is survived by her daughters; Glynis Woods and husband Jerry of Camdenton, Missouri, Alison Webster and husband Scott of South Elgin, Illinois, her brother Rodger McNeill of Tucson, Arizona and five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Duncan and Isobelle McNeill, husband Robert and brother Duncan MacGregor McNeill. Service will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri.

The family will welcome friends for visitation from 11:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com Arrangement shave been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri.