A lawsuit challenging the results of a Columbia sales tax election may proceed after being blocked from appeal for nearly three years by a local judge.

Circuit Judge Jodie Asel on Tuesday signed a final judgment in a lawsuit that challenges the results of a 2015 half-cent sales tax election held by the Business Loop CID. Asel signed and filed her judgment after being ordered to do so last week by the Missouri Supreme Court.

Asel’s filing comes 1,078 days after she decided to dismiss the case in March 2016. During that time period, the judge refused requests by attorneys to sign and file the appropriate paperwork with the court to make her decision final and appealable.

“Respondent Business Loop CID’s … motion to dismiss for lack of subject matter jurisdiction filed January 22, 2016” is “sustained,” Asel wrote in the judgment.

Attorneys for Jen Henderson, the woman suing the district, said in interviews last week that once Asel filed a ruling, they would consider their options for an appeal. The ruling makes it clear that Asel does not believe the courts have jurisdiction to hear lawsuits challenging community improvement district elections.

Judges of the Missouri Supreme Court refrained last week from opining on whether the courts have the jurisdiction to hear a CID election lawsuit.

An attorney for the Business Loop CID previously argued in court that the courts do not have jurisdiction to hear the lawsuit because procedures for CID elections are outlined in Missouri’s CID Act, and the act does not include any specific provisions for how someone may challenge an election. Missouri’s general election laws allow for election challenges; the Business Loop CID argues that special taxing districts are not subject to those laws.

Henderson’s attorneys argue that CID’s are not exempt from election challenges, and that the Business Loop CID election was unconstitutional. The lawsuit alleges the election violated the law due to lack of a secret ballot, lack of a secure ballot box, lack of appropriate notice before election and lack of a neutral election administrator.