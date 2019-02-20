1. Beat the chill – have some chili. Various service clubs are serving food and raising money. The Independence Eastview Lions Clubs chili and soup dinner is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in Westminster Hall at Pleasant and Lexington in Independence, just west of the Square. Adults $7, children 10 and under $4.

The Kiwanis Annual Chili Day is 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26 at Stone Church, 1012 W. Lexington Ave., Independence. The cost is $8 and includes chili, pie and a drive. Take-out and delivery also available. For more information, call 816-877-1405 or go to www.independencekiwanisclub.org.

2. Climate Change and Health – 2 p.m. Friday at the Blue Springs South branch of the Mid-Continent Public Library, 2220 S. Missouri 7. Learn about predicted climate changes for our region, how they may affect the health of residents and how the Jackson County Health Department is promoting community health and resilience to climate change. Registration is required. Call 816-229-3571.

3. Maple sugaring – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the nature center at Burr Oak Woods, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs. It’s for all ages; no registration required. Learn how to tap trees, collect sap and make syrup. A portion of the program (15-25 minutes) will be outside, so dress for the weather. More information at 816-228-3766 and mdc.mo.gov/burroakwoods

4. “Echoes of Grant: The Second World War Leadership of Dwight Eisenhower” – Wednesday, Feb. 27 at the Kansas City Public Library Central Library, 14 W. 10th St., downtown. Reception at 6 p.m., program at 6:30. Military historian John McManus, a professor at the Missouri University of Science & Technology, discusses the parallels between Ulysses S. Grant and Dwight Eisenhower – both generals and both presidents. This continues a series coinciding with the exhibit “Eisenhower’s Middle Road” at the Central Library, running through May 24 in the Mountain Gallery.

5. Pickleball – 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Grain Valley Community Center, 713 Main St., Grain Valley. Pickleball is like a combination of table tennis, badminton and tennis. Cost: $2; free to SilverSneakers, Silver&Fit and Renew Active members.