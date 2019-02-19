The St. James girls basketball team came into Districts on a bit of a skid. After weeks of battling injuries, the Lady Tigers lost five straight. St. James is still battling injuries, but their matchup with Bourbon to open Districts on Monday, Feb. 18 was just what the doctor ordered. The Lady Tigers dominated from the opening tip and never let up on their way to a dominant 71-11 victory.

St. James set the tone Monday with one of their best offensive halves of basketball all season. The Lady Tigers came out of the gate with 20 points in the game's opening frame with seven different players chipping in. Hannah Marcee did the heavy lifting early with six points, while Aly Bullock and Savanna Riccetti each connected from three-point range. Ashlyn Rinehart, Audery Marcee, Mikaela Donnelly and Riley Whitener each added baskets as St. James got out to a hot start. Meanwhile, the Lady Tigers played spectacular defense. Bourbon made just one field goal in the quarter, adding a pair of free throws along the way, as St. James led 20-4 through a quarter of play.

The second quarter mirrored the first. Bourbon managed just two points in the second quarter, while the Lady Tigers just kept rolling. Donnelly led St. James with six points in the quarter, while A. Marcee, Rinehart and Bullock each scored four points. Riccetti added another three, as St. James stormed into the half with a 43-6 lead.

The Lady Tigers kept their foot on the gas in the second half. Bourbon failed to make a field goal in the quarter, scoring just three points from the charity stripe. Offensively, Rinehart scored five points to lead the charge. A. Marcee added four points, while Hunter Pitts and H. Marcee each scored three. St. James put the game away with another nine points in fourth, as they ran out the clock on a 71-11 win.

Four different Lady Bulldogs scored in double figures in the victory. Rinhart led the way with 13 points, A. Marcee had 12, H. Marcee chipped in with 11 and Donnelly scored 10. Riccetti scored another eight points, Bullock added seven, Whitener scored five, Pitts had three and Camille Bullock added two.

"Well it's just important to get off the floor healthy," said head coach Terry Wells after the win. "Winning is medicine sometimes. It cures things and it makes kids feel good. It kind of fixes what's ailing ya. This group has really been resilient and tough though, sticking with things though the back end of our schedule with all of our injuries and how we struggled to close the year. They stuck together, but they enjoyed it, they were having fun getting to relax on the basketball court."

St. James was still without a few contributors on Monday night, as Bailey Wells is fighting an illness and Caily Sanders rolled her ankle during practice. Coach Wells is hoping that he'll be able to get everyone healthy to take advantage of this momentum heading into their second round. The Lady Tigers were originally slated to play Dixon on Wednesday, but the tournament schedule has been pushed back, as the boys' games on Tuesday night were postponed due to weather. The girls will now play their second round game on Thursday.

"It's just one thing after another with this group, but it's almost like they're used to it," said coach Wells.