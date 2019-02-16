If Fourth Ward Councilman Ian Thomas is to serve another term on the Columbia City Council, the path to victory shouldn’t come easy.

Thomas, who is running unopposed for a third term, reported himself to the Missouri Ethics Commission in November after he promised to support the annexation and zoning request of Oakland Crossing developers if they contributed money to an affordable housing trust.

Thomas self-reported after a city attorney said his backdoor deal looked to be illegal.

We say “looked to be illegal” because the state’s ethics commission hasn’t issued a ruling just yet. But make no mistake, the deal as described in emails obtained by the Missourian shows Thomas tried to sell his vote. That is very illegal and threatens the integrity of the entire city council.

Such a poor understanding of ethics and the need for transparency shouldn’t be dismissed or overlooked. Thomas has said he didn’t initially see a problem with the deal because he had nothing personal to gain. While that could be true, it does little to restore confidence in his lack of judgement. We also disagree that he had nothing to gain. The deal could have scored Thomas political points. That’s worth something to every politician.

If Thomas insists on seeking another term, he needs to earn it the hard way by actually defeating an opponent and proving Columbia voters still want him to serve on the council. An unopposed race would be a hollow victory. The time is now for write-in candidates to step forward.

Write-in candidates face greater challenges than those with their names on the ballot, but history shows us it’s not impossible.

In 1986, Columbia mayor Rodney Smith launched a write-in campaign for reelection. The 3,979 write-in votes cast for Smith were more than the three other candidates combined. Granted, Smith was a well-known name and an incumbent, but it still goes to show write-in candidates possess a puncher’s chance of victory at the very least.

Thomas may have had noble intentions when he entered into secret negotiations with Oakland Crossing developers, but the same rules apply regardless of his intent. Selling your vote is wrong. It’s that simple. Anyone serving in a public office must know that on day one. A two-term councilman certainly is expected to possess better judgement.

Had Thomas been on the receiving end of money or gifts, we’d be calling on him to resign. And we still might, once all our questions are answered. A phone call from a Tribune reporter to Thomas was responded to with an email. We’re far from satisfied with his response, our inability to ask follow up questions, and how he decided to cherry pick which questions deserved answering. This may not be a huge scandal but it’s far from being a minor hiccup. The agreement Thomas reached with the developer before the deal was found out and squashed was for $40,000 to be donated to the trust. That’s hardly chump change to the average citizen.

We now look to you, Fourth Ward residents, to give Thomas a competitive race. A week ago we thought very little about Thomas gliding easily to a third term. Now he needs to earn it and prove he’s the best choice to represent the Fourth Ward, not the only choice.