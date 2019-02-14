Two Kirksville brothers have been charged with multiple felonies after police say they broke into the home of one brother’s girlfriend and assaulted her, along with her 12-year-old son.

Ever Robles Palomino was charged with burglary, witness tampering and domestic assault Wednesday. His brother, Francisco Robles Palomino, was charged with burglary, witnessing tampering, abuse or neglect of a child and assault.

According to a police report, a Kirksville Police Department officer arrested the two men after responding to a report of a domestic disturbance and seeing the adult victim apparently injured and with blood on her face. The report also said the two suspects resisted arrest.

The victim told police that she and her boyfriend, Ever Robles Palomino, had argued Tuesday evening and that he scratched her arms with his fingernails and caused bruising to her left arm. She told the suspect to leave her apartment, but he returned later in the evening with his brother, Francisco Robles Palomino.

The victim said after attempting to get her son to open the door and let them in, Francisco forced open the door, striking her in the head. The suspects then took her phone from her and Ever assaulted the victim, while Francisco threw her son against a wall when he attempted to intervene, according to the police report.

Both suspects were arrested and are being held at the Adair County Jail.