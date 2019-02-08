The crash occurred around 3:20 p.m. on Clear Springs Drive, north of I-70.

A Boonville woman was hurt after her SUV slid off the road and flipped over into a creek Thursday afternoon.

Linda Maier, 62, of Boonville, was driving a Ford Explorer northbound on Clear Springs Drive, when she hit a patch of ice and slid off the right side of the road about a mile north of Interstate 70. The Explorer overturned and came to a stop on its side, in a creek, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

The Cooper County Ambulance District took Maier to Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville with moderate injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt during the crash, according to the report.