Anyone can drop off food at the Cooper County Extension office throughout February, and it will go to the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Food Pantry and the Central Missouri Food Bank. You can also drop off food at the Cooper County Fairgrounds on March 8 at 6 p.m.

4-H clubs across Missouri are trying to gather one million meals to donate to the state’s food banks and pantries.

Each 4-H club in Missouri can compete to see which group can contribute the most food, cash donations and volunteer hours. In Cooper County, 4-H and the Youth Fair are coming together to organize a food drive.

The statewide effort is the result of a partnership between the University of Missouri Extension and the non-profit group Feeding Missouri. If 4-Hers across the state can donate one million meals, Feeding Missouri director Scott Baker and MU Vice Chancellor for Extension and Engagement Marshall Stewart will dye their hair green, they pledged in a YouTube video.