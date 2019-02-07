The Missouri Public Service Commission approved an Ameren Missouri pilot program to build electric vehicle charging stations in its service territories.

Under the $4.4 million five-year program, Ameren will give incentives to parties in its service area wanting to build electric vehicle charging stations. In a news release, the PSC said the number of electric vehicles on Missouri's roads is expected to grow in the near future, but that electric car owners still suffer from range anxiety. Ameren's program will build electric vehicle infrastructure faster than normal, the PSC said in the release.

"Once that ‘range anxiety’ is diminished, it is very likely that more people will adopt this technology," the PSC stated. "Greater adoption will likely contribute to home charging during off-peak hours on a regular basis and provide a more efficient grid utilization to the benefit of both the company and the rate payers.”